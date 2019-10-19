Charlotte police request help locating suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s requests the public’s assistance in locating Colton Peterson, 26.
Peterson has multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest including breaking and entering into a vehicle, felony larceny, financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud.
On October 6 at approximately 10:20 a.m., the victim reported that her unlocked vehicle was broken into while it was parked at her residence on Wheat Meadow Lane. Multiple credit cards were taken and later used fraudulently at various stores.
During the course of their investigation, detectives identified Peterson as the suspect in this case and warrants were issued for his arrest.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Colton Peterson is asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
