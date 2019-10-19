Charlotte dance program teaching children with disabilities encourages inclusion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Within the walls of Miss Donna’s School of Dance, program “A Chance to Dance” gives kids with disabilities an outlet.
“Music and dance, any kind of art gives these kids a voice,” instructor and founder Kim Smith says. “They don’t have to use words.”
She says she began the program because it was difficult finding a place to bring her daughter, who has autism, to make friends. It is one of the goals for the students who attend, now.
“The biggest growth I’ve seen is in confidence and in friendships,” Smith says.
The program is tailored for children with special needs, and no one is turned away.
“We treat them the same we would any other child,” Smith says.
They learn routines and compete against typically-abled dance teams. Instructors say it can be emotional to see the students reach their potential.
“There are a lot of tears every single weekend,” Smith says.
There, in the studio, they are encouraged to learn, socialize, and encourage one another.
“My hope in doing this is that other people will open their doors to these kids,” Smith says. “It doesn’t have to be dance.”
A Chance to Dance has 70 students in total. They want to encourage other arts and sports programs in the area to be as inclusive.
