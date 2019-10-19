BLOG: Post Tropical Cyclone Nestor is on the move toward the Carolinas.

This has never looked like a wind event for us. Other than a few 20-25mph wind gusts overnight, this will be mainly a rain event for the Carolinas. The rain is currently on the move toward us. Showers should be light and spotty this afternoon. The rain will get heavier as Nestor heads NE. For us, the evening and overnight will be when we see the heaviest rain. We have the potential to pick up 0.5-2” of rain by Sunday morning. Nestor won’t stick around long. The storm will be in and out of here by Sunday morning. Only showers should be left around Sunday morning. We could even see a little sun before Sunday is over.