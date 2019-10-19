BLOG: Nestor disorganized - but still headed for the Carolinas

We could begin to see rain in the WBTV viewing area any time from midday, on. It will be light at first. Then it will pick up in intensity as the storm gets closer. The heaviest rain will fall this evening and overnight. By Sunday morning, we will see the last of the showers before Nestor moves through eastern NC and back out to sea. Wind won’t be a huge issue but we could have occasional 20-25mph winds gusts overnight.