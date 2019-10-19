BLOG: Nestor disorganized - but still headed for the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -
As of the 8am update, Nestor still has winds of 50mph. The storm is still moving NE at 17mph. It should spend a few more hours in the Gulf of Mexico before moving onshore later this morning. Already it is bringing rain and storm surge to Florida.
This storm could be much stronger. Thankfully winds don’t seem to be a huge issue with this one. We could see wind gusts of 20-25mph overnight but other than that, this is mainly a rain event. The rain will arrive for the second half of the day for the WBTV viewing area. The heaviest rain will fall overnight, with most of us picking up 0.5-2” of rain this weekend.
The fast-moving storm will be back over the Atlantic by Sunday afternoon. Our showers will taper off in the morning and the afternoon won’t end up half bad.
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
