‘We stand behind President Trump’: Horry County Republicans march to support president

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As Democratic leaders in Washington continue their attempt to impeach President Donald Trump, conservative voters across the country, including Myrtle Beach, took part in a “March for Trump” event to show they will not allow an impeachment.
With close to 200 Trump supporters in attendance, marchers focused on two things: the importance of making sure the president isn’t impeached and making sure he’s re-elected in November 2020.
“We’re coming together to prove to America that we stand behind President Trump,” said Trump supporter.
With their hats, signs and flags, Republican supporters marched around The Market Common, voicing their support of the president, who they hope to see back in the White House for four more years.
“Being 72 years old, it’s really not that important to me. It’s important to the country and my grandkids and that’s what I’m doing it for, the future not me,” said Don Bowne with Red Hats for Trump.
The March for Trump was peaceful and did not have any protesters disrupting the local rally.
Horry County Democratic Party Chairman Donald Kohn said they’re working on getting Democratic leaders into office on all levels. They know how critical the 2020 presidential election is for both sides.
“This is the most consequential election of our lifetime and I think everyone can agree with that,” Kohn said.
In response to the march, Kohn said Democrats have the right to investigate the impeachment of the president.
“He was willing to withhold funds that Congress had given to the country of Ukraine for dirt on his adversary Joe Biden,” said Kohn.
However, Republican supporters see it differently.
“No matter what he does, there will always be a Democrat out there that’s going to bring up something else that tries to get him out of office and I don’t think it’s going to happen,” said Robin Hollie, founder of I’m a Trump Girl group.
Both organizations said they plan to continue holding local rallies like these as we get closer to the 2020 presidential election.
