Union County homeowner says surveillance camera captured coyote chasing cat

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - An Indian Trail resident says one of his home surveillance cameras recorded a coyote chasing a cat.
Keith Bunish has multiple cameras mounted outside of his home in the Brandon Oaks subdivision. Bunish said that he has recently been seeing a coyote lurking around his property. He said that on Tuesday night, one of his cameras recorded the coyote casing a cat.
“The first thing I said to my wife was, ‘There he is! I got a good picture of him!’” said Bunish in an interview with WBTV Thursday.
Bunish’s house is just yards away from a busy shopping center that houses a Harris Teeter and several other businesses. He posted the surveillance video on Facebook to alert his neighbors that a coyote was lurking around.
“Just to let people know, hey, if you got a cat or you got a small dog, at night you might want to have them in the house,” explained Bunish.
Earlier this week the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission published an article about coyote sightings. The article notes that North Carolinians can expect to see coyote sightings peak in October and November. The fall months are when young coyotes born in the spring leave their parents to establish their own territory, according to the article.
The commission advises members of the public to take steps to make sure they aren’t attracting coyotes or other wild animals to their homes. They recommend securing garbage in containers with tight-fitting lids, keeping bird seed off of the ground, removing fallen fruit from trees, and feeding pets indoors.
Bunish said he won’t be too worried about coyotes in the area unless more of them start showing up.
“I don’t think anybody really needs to be concerned about it at this time. If it does turn into a problem obviously it’s something that needs to be addressed in the future,” said Bunish.
The homeowner said he did contact the town of Indian Trail just to notify them that he has been spotting a coyote in his neighborhood.
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission received 20 reports of coyote sightings in Union County in 2018.
