Tropical system brings heavy rain to the Carolinas this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We kick off Friday with another shot of chilly air as temperatures are starting out in the upper 30s and 40s areawide under clear skies. Mostly cloud-free skies give way to ample sunshine for the last day of the workweek. As a result, high temperatures will reach the upper 60s in the higher elevations and lower 70s across the Charlotte metro area.
Football Friday Night will feature cool, crisp air and an increasing cloud cover with temperatures dropping through the 50s during game time.
Dry conditions in the Carolinas come to a stretch and halt over the weekend as a tropical system moves out of the Gulf of Mexico into the Southeastern U.S. Moderate to heavy rain showers arrive in the Upstate South Carolina area late Saturday morning before moving north across the state line into North Carolina during the early afternoon hours. Expect a steady stream of tropical rain through the overnight hours across the entire region with the heavier downpours and gusty, but non-damaging winds mainly east of I-77. A few lingering showers will move the through area Sunday morning before dry conditions return by the afternoon.
The main takeaway – it will be a wet weekend, but not a washout. The tropical rainfall will be beneficial as much of the area attempts to recover from the oppressive drought – rainfall estimates over the weekend range from 1.25-2.5”.
Tomorrow high temperatures will only reach the 60s due to the arrival of widespread rain showers, but late day sunshine Sunday should provide a return to near normal highs in the low 70s Sunday. We’ll start the workweek dry before a cold front sends another round of rain and storms into the Carolinas Tuesday.
Have a wonderful weekend,
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
