Tropical system brings heavy rain to the Carolinas this weekend

Dry conditions in the Carolinas come to a stretch and halt over the weekend as a tropical system moves out of the Gulf of Mexico into the Southeastern U.S. Moderate to heavy rain showers arrive in the Upstate South Carolina area late Saturday morning before moving north across the state line into North Carolina during the early afternoon hours. Expect a steady stream of tropical rain through the overnight hours across the entire region with the heavier downpours and gusty, but non-damaging winds mainly east of I-77. A few lingering showers will move the through area Sunday morning before dry conditions return by the afternoon.