Students walk out to protest firing of security guard over racial slur

"I want to thank our students for coming today and for engaging in a conversation with us. We support our students when they disagree with us and challenge us to do better. All of us here know that education is a dynamic social process. Sometimes it gets messy when we have to grapple together around deeply held values like what it means to be anti-racist. It is often difficult to find the best way forward to determine what are the right actions to take while always holding what is best for you students at the center. But grapple we must.