Students raising thousands for a Jasper janitor

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Of all the things two high school boys could be doing, Preston Reed and Sam Hice chose to do something wonderful for their high school janitor.
The two boys say they have been watching Travis Kennedy, a janitor at Jasper High school for years.
“Travis is probably one of the hardest workers in the building, no doubt. And he’s also a really good Christian and that really stood out about him to me,” Preston said.
Sam says, "He's such a great role model of how you should be every day, has a lot of humility and always does his job with a smile on his face."
Two weeks ago, they finally put their admiration into action, by setting up a GoFundMe account to help Travis buy a new Truck. The one he has now is over 30 years old.
Sam says the page took off.
“After our classmates jumped on board and they started posting to social media, then parents started posting to social media and it just blew up. Overnight, thousands of dollars.”
When Travis found out about the kind gesture, he was shocked and wondered if he even deserved it. He just kept shaking his head in amazement.
“These kids say I am a blessing, but they don’t know what they’ve done for me . They’ve changed my life too. What they have done is more than you could ever dream of,” he says.
Jasper Principal Jonathan Allen says as long as he’s known these two sophomores at Jasper high, they have shown great character.
“When we can have students who lead positive change and effect lives in a positive way, it’s pretty amazing. And they do it in the name of the Lord- that’s pretty humbling as well.”
Allen says Preston Reed and Sam Hice now have a platform to do even more great things.
