St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Winners Announced!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On October 17, WBTV announced the winners of the prizes in this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway campaign. The winner of the Dream Home is Ricky Oliver of Charlotte, NC.
WBTV’s Christine Sperow called Oliver who said he bought one ticket to win the Dream Home when tickets went on sale in July. Congratulations Ricky!
Here is a list of the winners for the rest of the prizes. Thank you for supporting St. Jude!
- A dream cruise for two, aboard a Carnival cruise, valued at $2,500, courtesy of Mann Travels – Jane Privette from Fort Mill, SC
- $20,000 towards the dream car of your choice, courtesy of Sonic Automotive® - Linda Turman from Salisbury, NC
- $2,500 grocery giftcard, courtesy of Publix® - Darrell Drum from Charlotte, NC
- $10,000 shopping spree at Ashley HomeStore – Eric Montgomery
- Charlotte St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway House, valued at $450,000 – Ricky Oliver from Charlotte, NC
- Artesso® Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch® Technology in Stainless Steel finish, courtesy of Brizo® - Terry Ashley from Conover, NC
- Custom wall art package, valued at $1,500, courtesy of Nailed It DIY Studio – Heidi Caveny from Rock Hill, SC
- Build your dream body with a 3 month unlimited membership, courtesy of Core 704 – Jeanne Michael from Claremont, NC
- $1,000 shopping spree, courtesy of Coton Colors™ - Ted Black from Matthews, NC
- A year of free car care, courtesy of Sam’s Xpress – Paul Jones from Lenoir, NC
- Six tickets to home football game at Bank of America stadium in December 2019, courtesy of WBTV – Thomas McCullough from Charlotte, NC
