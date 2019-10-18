Some surviving birds that hit NASCAR Hall of Fame released after rehabilitation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several of the chimney swifts that hit the NASCAR Hall of Fame Tuesday night are back on their migration route to South America.
The video of the birds, hundreds on the ground outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame, was shocking to see. Carolina Waterfowl Rescue was called in to help.
The organization took in over one hundred of the injured and stunned birds. Of those, fifty-five were seriously hurt, according the Jennifer Gordon, Carolina Waterfowl Rescue’s Executive Director.
The swifts the rescue released had to be in really good shape beforehand, according to Gordon.
“Their migration route is all the way into South America. So they have to be able to fly really well. To fly over the gulf and over the ocean.”
And because they catch their food in flight, they have to be well enough to fly very long distances.
Gordon explained, “They actually catch their food in the air. So their flight has to be perfect. They have a tiny beak, but it opens to a giant mouth."
They fly with that giant mouth open and taking as many as twelve thousand bugs a day! They do everything in the air, according to Gordon.
“They don’t have feet like a normal bird where they can stand on the ground or perch. They hang on the side of something, like in the cages we have them in now, they’re hanging from the roof,” she explained they’re like bats in that sense.
Because they don’t have the ability to perch, they’re difficult to feed. That has been hardest part in caring for them.
“They’re not like any other bird. They are one of the most difficult birds we have to deal with because they don’t eat in captivity. So we having to manually force feed them and that is stressful for them. We want to get them out as quick as we can,” Gordon told me of rehabbing the birds.
Gordon said Carolina Waterfowl appreciates those who offered to help feed the chimney swifts. Instead of volunteers to feed them, Gordon is asking for people to help keep up the rescue.
“We need volunteers to help with some basic stuff, like cleaning up, because we’re working hands on with the birds," she explained.
The swifts still recovering may be taken to Florida. Gordon hopes they can join another flock of chimney swifts making its way to South America. Thanks to online tracking from birth watchers, they’ll be able to release the recovered birds into an area where a flock has been spotted.
“We may actually take these birds to Florida so they can catch into the migration. The group that we released today will probably already be in Florida by the time we get the other ones ready. So we may have to drive them there,” Gordon said.
If you are interested in helping she suggests emailing Carolina Waterfowl Rescue: info@cwrescue.org
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.