Shooting in Chester leaves one dead, suspect charged, search continues

Young man fatally shot in Chester
By WBTV Web Staff | October 16, 2019 at 7:19 PM EDT - Updated October 18 at 10:52 AM

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in Chester, S.C. Wednesday evening, according to police.

The shooting happened before 6:30 p.m. on Dawson Drive, off of Center Street. Dewayne Allen Wilson Jr. was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said they are now searching for the suspected shooter. They charged Brentton Stephone Timmons, 24, with Wilson’s murder on Friday.

Chester police are actively looking for Timmons’ whereabouts.

Brentton Stephone Timmons
Brentton Stephone Timmons (Source: Chester Co. Detention Center)

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Chester Police Department at 803-581-2132.

