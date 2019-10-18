Police create web page dedicated to unsolved murders

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Each face represents a family that is still waiting for answers. Investigators hope that by bringing attention to the cases, those answers may finally come.
The new page created by the Salisbury Police Department on its web site is dedicated to unsolved homicides. The oldest on the page now is from 2002.
From 7-year-old Ayanna Allen, to 68-year-old Billy Henderson, the names and faces of those who were murdered represent a cross section of the community.
The web page features a picture of each victim and a brief description of when and where the murder occurred.
Police are hoping that the page may jog someone’s memory or encourage someone to come forward with information that would not only lead to an arrest, but to closure for families who are still in pain and in darkness when it comes to knowing what happened.
Anyone with information on any unsolved homicide can call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
