Pilot killed in helicopter crash in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed when a small helicopter crashed in Union County Thursday afternoon, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened on the 7000 block of New Salem Road, or Hwy 205, in Marshville.
The deceased has been identified as the helicopter pilot - Andrew Alan Stephen, 54, of Florida.
Stephen was the lone occupant of the helicopter.
Officials say Stephen was spraying herbicide in the field when the aircraft became entangled in a power line before crashing.
Deputies, NC SHP troopers, Union EMS, Union County Emergency Management, New Salem VFD, the Union County Fire Marshal’s Office all responded to the scene.
From WBTV’s Sky3, the helicopter appeared to have been very heavily damaged. Crews had the area around the crash site taped off.
No other injuries are reported.
Deputies remain on scene pending arrival of FAA investigators Friday.
*This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
