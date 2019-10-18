Pender County deputies say missing man could be in danger

Evangelista Angel Arroyo (Source: PCSO)
By Kendall McGee | October 17, 2019

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say is considered a danger to himself and is possibly armed.

Evangelista Angel Arroyo is an army veteran from Pender County. The 22-year-old was last located at his house on Crooked Creek Drive in Burgaw around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies say its possible he left on foot and he could have a handgun.

No one knows what Arroyo was last seen wearing, according to the press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, 910-259-1515.

