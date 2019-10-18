One dead in East Charlotte house fire

The scene on Birchcrest Drive where a home caught fire just after midnight Friday. (Source: WBTV)
By Crandall Sims | October 18, 2019 at 5:09 AM EDT - Updated October 18 at 5:09 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a home caught fire overnight in East Charlotte.

It happened just after midnight on Birchcrest Drive. The Charlotte Fire Department tells WBTV two people were inside the home when the fire broke out. One person did make it out, but the other did not and died before crews could rescue them.

Twenty-two firefighters responded to the scene, it took twenty-five minutes to put the fire out.

At this time, we do not know what caused the fire. WBTV will continue to follow this and bring you updates as we get them.

