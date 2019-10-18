House fire in Concord closes road, creates detour to Elementary school

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Fire Department responded to a two-story house fire off Winecoff School Rd, near Winecoff Elementary School, Friday morning.
Fire units responded to the call at 4:45 a.m.
Upon arrival to the scene, four minutes after dispatch, firefighters found a vacant two-story house with flames coming through the roof.
Units worked to contain the blaze by deploying multiple fire attack hoses around the house.
A total of 24 firefighters were used to bring the situation under control. The Concord Fire Department was assisted by Kannapolis Fire Department and Cabarrus EMS.
Winecoff School Road was closed due to the use of fire hydrants and remains closed at this time. Motorists should use Kannapolis Highway (US 29A), Concord Parkway (US 29), and Davidson Highway (NC 73) to detour around the closure.
Cabarrus County Schools was notified of the road closure and worked with Concord Fire Department to ensure students were able to get to school.
Fire crews will remain on scene throughout the day.
