Frosty air arrives followed by weekend rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As colder air continues to penetrate the Carolinas our Foothill and Mountain counties are under a Frost Advisory overnight tonight.
And for the second straight day we may not get above the 60s on Friday despite more sunny skies. But that all changes over the weekend as what appears to be Tropical Storm Nestor taking shape in the Gulf of Mexico sends tropical rain our way.
Right now, the most likely timing will bring rain into our coverage area around midday or early afternoon. It will only get steadier and heavier during the evening and overnight with most of it moving out by late morning or early afternoon Sunday. We could log another inch of rain from this or more depending on the exact track of the remnant of Nestor.
For those of you enjoying the return of a more active, and thus, wetter weather pattern there’s more good news. Another round of rain will move through the region on Tuesday of next week. So farmers along with residents trying to germinate their new lawns should be feeling very good about things!
High temperatures will continue to hover around 70 throughout the next week give or take two or three degrees on either side.
Enjoy the pretty Friday.
- Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas
