Fort Mill seeing ‘increase in vandalism’ of scarecrows during annual Scarecrow Crawl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Drive down Main Street in Fort Mill and you can’t miss the nearly 100 scarecrows that have taken over the town.
The displays are put together by businesses and local groups in the Fall tradition known as the Scarecrow Crawl.
But on Friday morning, Fort Mill Police took to social media to share some of those scarecrows have been vandalized.
“We have had some scarecrows where the mask has been taken off or the goggles off of one of them,” said Caroline Hasty, Event Coordinator with the Town of Fort Mill.
Linda Northey and her church group can’t get enough of the 92 scarecrows that line the Fort Mill streets
“We came and toured last year so we got our church group to come this year,” said Northey, who traveled from Blacksburg, South Carolina to walk the Scarecrow Crawl. “They are elaborate and they’re beautiful.”
Which is why organizers were discouraged to learn someone had tampered with a handful of the scarecrows overnight.
“We’ve had several that were damaged last night and it’s pretty unfortunate that we have to guard them so closely but I’m appreciative our police department,” said Hasty.
Organizers add they’ll have a close eye on downtown but they’re focusing on the fun instead of folly.
“I will say shame on them if they were vandalizing and they need to just find a hobby or something other than messing up downtown,” said Fort Mill resident Shannon Parrish.
The scarecrows will stay up until November 1. The crawl is only in its 4th year and its grown from just 4 scarecrows to the nearly 100 you’ll lining the streets of the town.
The Scarecrow Crawl culminates in the big trick-or-treat Main Street event on Halloween night.
