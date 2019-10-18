First Alert Day issued for Saturday as tropical rain moves in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Nestor will move out of the Gulf of Mexico and across the Carolinas this weekend, bringing a good soaking rain for the WBTV viewing area.
The best time-frame for rain to begin is during the afternoon hours of Saturday, with rain developing from south to north, as the tropical system moves across the Southeast United States.
Saturday will be a cool day, with a high temperature of 60 degrees as skies stay mostly cloudy to cloudy throughout the day, with late day rain. Rain will increase in intensity Saturday night, with breezy conditions developing as the center of Tropical Storm Nestor moves across the eastern half of the Carolinas.
Rain will continue into Sunday morning, and taper off through the late morning and afternoon hours. Total rainfall from late Saturday to early Sunday looks to be 0.50” to nearly 2.00”, which would greatly help with the drought situation we have been in. Sunday will stay mild, with a high temperature of 70 degrees, as rain diminishes through the day, with late day clearing skies.
Monday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with a pleasant high temperature of 73 degrees. More scattered rain chances return Monday night into Tuesday, with Tuesday high temperatures around 72 degrees. Mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather returns for next Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Friday into Saturday of next weekend will feature another chance for scattered rain showers, as a cold front moves through the region.
The U.S. Drought Monitor came out with the latest update on Thursday, and continues to show a good portion of the WBTV viewing area in a “Moderate” to “Severe” drought, with York and Chester South Carolina counties in an “Extreme” drought.
Have a great weekend ahead!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
