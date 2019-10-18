‘Bermuda Triangle:’ Charlotte’s South End constantly lose cell phone, Internet connection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Having weak cell phone service and a bad internet connection is frustrating for anyone of us.
Charlotte’s South End, which is filled with apartments, businesses and restaurants, is known to constantly have that problem. It’s something that’s been going on for years according to people in that area.
“It doesn’t matter which carrier. All of them perform the same and that’s badly,” said Joscelyne Hauserman, who’s experienced the lack of a good signal.
Walk along Camden Road, you’ll find it easy to find someone who knows the very few places to get great cell reception.
“You can walk in all of these shops and they’ll tell you, ‘We don’t have good service here,’ It’s all up and down this area. It’s very well known that it just doesn’t work well here," said Claudia Holland, who was trying to connect to the Internet side South End’s Central Coffee Co.
For Holland, she must be strategic to get a full five bars to talk to her mom. When she’s in her apartment, she says she has to stand directly in front of her refrigerator – or the call will drop.
“It was extremely silly. I felt so silly,” added Holland.
Holland works remotely. She says it’s her job that could also be in jeopardy.
“There’s deadlines that have to be met and that doesn’t stop just because South End part of Charlotte doesn’t get the Internet connectivity that we need,” she continued.
Hauserman works at an advertising agency which is also on Camden Road. She sees the same internet issues.
“We often found that it will go out for hours at a time and we’ll have to leave work,” said Hauersman.
She says she and her co-workers tried calling on their service provider multiple times but didn’t have any luck.
“They’ll basically just unplug things and plug them back in or turn them on and turn them off again. That doesn’t really help the problem, and nobody seems to know what the issue is,” Hauersman said.
Both women want answers now as safety is a concern. They’re not confident they’ll be able to call 911 for help in an emergency.
“It’s definitely alarming,” said Holland.
Hauersman said, “If I was a predator, I’d say it was easy pickings over here because the situation is perfectly set up.”
WBTV reached out to AT&T, Verizon, Spectrum, Sprint and T-Moblie about the complaints. Out of those companies only AT&T, Spectrum, and Verizon responded with an answer for customers.
A representative for Spectrum stated they will send crews to check out things out.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say South End is a popular spot and they have officers stationed through the area so it shouldn’t be hard for anyone to flag an officer down. They also say you should head to a business that has a landline to call 911 if you can’t do it on your cellphone.
