Wanted man found hiding in attic taken to hospital after swallowing heroin balloon

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted on outstanding warrants was found hiding in an attic by deputies, but before he could go to jail, he had to go to the hospital after swallowing a balloon filled with heroin.
According to the report, a deputy with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office on routine patrol spotted John Preston Harrity, 30, walking in an area near Highway 29 and Webb Road. Knowing that there were outstanding warrants for Harrity, the deputy turned around to pick him up.
Harrity managed to run to his house in the 5000 block of Highway 29. When deputies and two probation officers went to the house, a family member told them that he thought Harrity had come inside, but then went out of a window.
Deputies heard movement in the attic and went to investigate. They found Harrity lying in insulation in the attic crawl space.
When Harrity came downstairs with the deputies, he began to complain of feeling sick, and told the deputies that he had swallowed a balloon filled with heroin.
Harrity was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Charges are pending.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.