Turning on the heat for the first time? What you should know

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Turning on the heat in your home for the first time sounds simple, but it could cause some problems too. One family in Salisbury discovered that on Thursday morning, and their story provides good advice on how to make sure your heater is working properly.
Firefighters were at the Pine Hill apartments in Salisbury before 7 this morning.
“I got up this morning at 5 to cut the heat on because my son had to be at the bus stop by 6," said Ann Cody. "Not too long after that I started smelling smoke and I went on and called 911 and the fire department came out.”
The Housing Authority manages the apartments so Ann doesn’t have a key to the closet there the heater is located.
“They came in and went immediately to the closet around the corner and popped it open and said it was a heater cord," Cody added.
Fortunately, there was no damage to the apartment or the heater.
Firefighters say this type of call is not unusual.
“No, it’s not unusual," said Division Chief Jay Baker of the Salisbury Fire Department. "If you do continue to smell it I would recommend you turn everything back off and call a professional, either somebody with HVAC or the fire department.”
Chief Baker said that dirt and dust can build up over time to create the unusual smell when the heat is first turned on after being dormant.
Mark Stout has operated Stout Heating & Air for 35 years. He says the new season is a good time to have heating units checked, and do some other things as well.
“It’s a good way of making sure that everything is going to be safe and operating," Stout said. “It’s always a good time to remember to check your air filters, you want to make sure that you have clean air filters and it is good to keep your system serviced, like your vehicle, you have to keep it serviced to keep it running right, make it more efficient.”
Ann Cody says next year when it gets cold and she wants to feel the heat, she’ll call the property manager.
“Yeah, let them do it, I won’t do it again," Cody said.
