Sheriff: Two arrested after Rowan Co. shooting that left one dead, two injured

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office have identified the two other suspects involved in the deadly shooting that took place on September 17.
Deputies initially responded to calls about a body being found in a yard off of Foster Road in Woodleaf. Upon arriving at the scene, officials found Robin Otto Worth, 35, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
Investigators say Worth was found wearing latex gloves and a black shirt covering his face. They believe Worth and two other suspects drove from Salisbury and attempted to rob two men living at the Foster Road residence. During the confrontation, officials say Worth and his counterparts fired multiple shots at the victims, striking both.
One of the victims fired back, killing Worth. The other men, who were accessories to Worth, fled the scene leaving Worth lying in the front yard of the home.
One month after the incident, the two escaped suspects have been identified as Dundrielle Blakeney, 40, and Dandre Mitchell, 24. Blakeney was arrested and charged with felony discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon. He’s being held under a $500,000 secured bond.
Mitchell was arrested for felony attempted armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He has been placed in jail under a $75,000 secured bond with additional charges possible with the marijuana seized during the search.
The two victims from the case were identified as Daquon Martin, 28, and his brother Ronald Martin, 26.
The Sheriff’s Office said that the victims had acted in self-defense and no murder charges would be filed in Worth’s death.
Both brothers are expected to be OK after their sustained injuries.
