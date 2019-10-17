Rowan deputies seize 102 lbs marijuana and nearly $30,000 from two men in car hauler

ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office released information on Thursday night about a major seizure of marijuana that took place on Monday.
According to the report, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) received information about possible suspicious activity regarding a commercial car hauler with a California license plate at a truck stop on Peeler Road in Salisbury.
Investigators watched as the hauler moved to another location off Peeler Road where two men began offloading boxes from a vehicle on the hauler. The boxes were placed into a gold Nissan Versa and taken to 475 Roseman Road in Salisbury.
The boxes were then moved from the Versa into an outbuilding and the two occupants of the Versa left. The Versa was then stopped by investigators and the occupants were identified as Jose Manuel Escobar-Mendez, age 40, and Antonio Segundo-Rosales, age 42.
The sheriff’s office then obtained a search warrant for the residence on Roseman Road and seized around 64 pounds of marijuana from the outbuilding and an additional five pounds of marijuana from the residence.
The sheriff’s office then conducted a search of the car hauler and its vehicles and located an additional 33 pounds of marijuana and $29,295 in United States currency. At this time no charges have been brought against the driver.
The total amount of marijuana seized was 102 pounds, valued at $204,000.
Escobar-Mendez, a resident of 475 Roseman Road was charged with trafficking marijuana and conspiracy to traffic marijuana. Segundo-Rosales, a resident of Bertie Avenue in Salisbury was charged with trafficking marijuana and conspiracy to traffic in marijuana. Both were placed under $150,000 secured bonds and both have since been released from custody.
