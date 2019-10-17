Rowan-Cabarrus Community College accounting program in demand during strong economy

“I initially chose Rowan-Cabarrus because it was close to my home, but the deal maker was the respected accounting program and the help of financial aid,” Blust said. “The program was tough at times, but my peers and teachers kept me motivated. When it was difficult to meet deadlines and there was just too much going on that was out of my control, I would reach out to my teachers. Their compassion and understanding helped me keep my grades up. The experience was amazing.”