Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 to bring weekend rain to the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A strengthening area low pressure situated over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is expected to develop into Tropical Storm Nestor within the next 24 hours.
The storm will move northeast threatening the Southeast U.S. over the next 4-5 days. As of Thursday afternoon, tropical storm warnings and watches have been posted from New Orleans to the Florida Panhandle.
According to the National Hurricane Center, dangerous storm surge inundation of up to 5 feet above ground level is possible along the Florida Gulf Coast from Indian Pass to Clearwater. Meanwhile, tropical storm force winds are likely along portions of the north-central and northeastern Gulf Coast where tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect.
Regardless of the exact track and intensity of the system, these winds will cover a large area, especially east of the center, and begin well in advance of the arrival of the center.
By Saturday evening the remnants of the storm will pass through the Carolinas producing steady rain into the overnight hours through Sunday morning.
Damaging winds and flooding are not expected as the storm will move through at a rather quick pace before entering in the Atlantic Ocean by Monday. Local forecast rainfall estimates range between 1.50-2″ for both Saturday and Sunday.
