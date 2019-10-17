Inmates from Beaufort County jail temporarily housed in Cabarrus

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Up to 20 inmates from a county jail in eastern NC may be temporarily housed in the Cabarrus County Detention Center.
Due to a renovation project at the Beaufort County Detention Center, officials there have requested housing for up to 20 of their inmates at the Cabarrus County Detention Center.
Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy James Bailey presented the proposal to Cabarrus County Commissioners during the Oct. 7 Work Session. The contract allows for a set daily payment of $65 per inmate, and states that “all ordinary and extraordinary medical costs are covered by Beaufort County.”
Beaufort is also responsible for the transportation of the inmates to and from Cabarrus County. Bailey told commissioners that Cabarrus currently has the capacity to accommodate the inmates.
The initial term runs through May 4, 2020. Commissioners approved the contract unanimously.
