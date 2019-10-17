Forever Family: Meet Jaden

If we had enough licensed foster-adoptive parents then we could have not just willing families, but waiting families and no waiting children. You see, I could write a post about all the incredible qualities I observed in this remarkable three year old survivor. I could speak in great detail about the many obstacles he has overcome and how he has continued to exceed the expectations of professionals. I could share about the light and joy he would bring to a family. I could tell you about the great hopes that I have for him, hopes that he would be home, hopes that he would have parents to love and nurture him, hope in a future filled with no more daunting uncertainties. However, one look at this giggly three year old and you will quickly share all those fuzzy feelings that I hold close to my heart.