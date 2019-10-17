Detectives searching for missing man in Lincoln County

Kermit Perkins (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | October 16, 2019 at 9:38 PM EDT - Updated October 16 at 9:38 PM

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives in Lincoln County are asking for public’s help finding a missing man.

Kermit Perkins, 78, was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday driving a gray 2005 Dodge Dakota with N.C. tag DMX7071. Deputies say he was pulling a boat trailer with a bass boat on it, with boat registration of CL49560.

Perkins was reportedly taking the boat to Catawba County to have it serviced and never returned home.

Kermit Perkins was last seen driving a gray 2005 Dodge Dakota with N.C. tag DMX7071. (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

Perkins is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall around 170 lbs. He has blue eyes and short gray hair. He was wearing khaki shorts, a burgundy striped shirt, beige crocs and a blue hat.

Anyone who sees Perkins or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

