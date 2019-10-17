Detectives searching for missing man in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives in Lincoln County are asking for public’s help finding a missing man.
Kermit Perkins, 78, was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday driving a gray 2005 Dodge Dakota with N.C. tag DMX7071. Deputies say he was pulling a boat trailer with a bass boat on it, with boat registration of CL49560.
Perkins was reportedly taking the boat to Catawba County to have it serviced and never returned home.
Perkins is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall around 170 lbs. He has blue eyes and short gray hair. He was wearing khaki shorts, a burgundy striped shirt, beige crocs and a blue hat.
Anyone who sees Perkins or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
