Deputies search for suspect after Lancaster shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One Lancaster man has died after a shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. yesterday.
Lancaster County EMS responded to a gunshot wound victim, lying in the roadway at the intersection of 16th Street and Brooklyn Avenue.
The victim was transported to Lancaster Medical Center and subsequently flown to Atrium Health - Main, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.
The victim has been identified as Domingo Dijon Champion, 33, of Lancaster.
Raykeivis Demont Nesbit, 31, is wanted by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in connection to Champion’s death.
Crime scene investigators responded to the scene and Nesbit was quickly developed as a suspect. He was said to have fled the scene on foot.
Warrants were obtained charging Nesbit with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Lancaster Sheriff, Barry Faile, says that Nesbit has been arrested 17 times since 2006 on 34 charges. Nine of those charges were felonies.
Nesbit was just released from prison in September and had been arrested again on drug charges, said Faile. He was out on bond and awaiting hearings on those drug charges when this shooting happened.
Nesbit is described as a black male, 6’2” tall and weighing 240 pounds. He was last known to reside on Shiloh Unity Road in Lancaster.
Investigators believe Nesbit is the only shooter and are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.
“Although we have obtained warrants on Nesbit, we are still investigating this matter to gather all the information we can about it,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We hope to soon have a better understanding of why this shooting occurred. In the meantime, it is imperative that we locate Nesbit and take him into custody as soon as possible, and I encourage anyone who can help us do that to call us.”
Anyone with information about this case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.
