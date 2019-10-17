Crime Stoppers: Detectives still looking for suspect in unsolved 2018 murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still searching for the person(s) responsible for killing a man outside of a shopping center in northeast Charlotte last October.
27-year-old Demetrius Thomas was shot and killed outside of 49ers Bodega in the University City area on October 9, 2018.
Thomas' mother, Shona Thomas, spoke with WBTV in an interview Tuesday afternoon. The grieving mother vividly remembers what she was doing when she learned her son had been killed.
“Me and my daughter had just got finished cooking and we were about to lay down and we got that call," said Shona Thomas.
She said her family misses Demetrius dearly.
“He was very hilarious. He loved to make people laugh. He was very supportive of people," said Shona Thomas.
The grieving mother returned to the scene of the crime Tuesday. Outside of the shopping center, CMPD detective Christian Sinnott pointed out the exact area where Demetrius Thomas died.
“It’s a very violent crime that occurred. It’s not just some dispute where someone gets shot once or twice. This was something where this person was shot multiple times, way more than necessary," explained Sinnott.
He said Demetrius was known in the area surrounding the shopping center and had friends in the area, but still police have had trouble getting leads on a shooter.
“People that come up here are regulars. They frequent this area. The victim that was out here was a person that was known in this community so we’re very confident that someone knows who shot and killed Demetrius," said Sinnott.
He has a simple plea for the public. He wants the community to help the CMPD get a killer off the streets.
“For somebody to do this in the way that they did it, and how brutal it was, they could do that to anybody’s child or anybody’s loved one so we want to get this guy off the streets," said Sinnott.
Shona Thomas said her family has been suffering since they lost Demetrius. She is hoping someone from the community will step up and help police solve the killing.
"We want for his killer or killers to be caught. We want them to get the consequences they deserve and we want justice to be served for Demetrius," said Thomas.
Anyone with information about the killing of Demetrius Thomas should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward of they have information that leads to an arrest.
