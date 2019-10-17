Coolest weather so far and more rain approaching

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Looks like we’ll set a ‘first’ for this Fall season on Thursday as we don’t expect to get out of the 60s for high temperatures. The last time we fell short of 70 degrees was April 21st last Spring.
Looking forward, the next two days will be cool but pretty with abundant sunshine on tap.
Things change over the weekend as clouds return during the day on Saturday with rain falling by evening in parts of our region. It continues to overspread the area Saturday overnight and Sunday looks like a damp, wet day around here from nearly start to finish. Sounds a lot like last Sunday.
Temperatures remain fairly steady through the period with upper 60s and lower 70s the expected range. Rain won’t go far away after the weekend as more rain will appear again by Tuesday.
The lawns are finally smiling again.
- Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas
