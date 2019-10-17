Clear skies and chilly temps ahead!

Saturday will be a cool day, with a high temperature of 63 degrees as skies stay mostly cloudy to cloudy throughout the day, with late day rain. Rain will increase in intensity Saturday night, with breezy conditions developing as the center of Tropical Storm Nestor moves across the eastern half of the Carolinas. Rain will continue into Sunday morning, and taper off through the late morning and afternoon hours. Total rainfall from late Saturday to early Sunday looks to be 0.50” to nearly 2.00”, which would greatly help with the drought situation we have been in.