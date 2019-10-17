Clear skies and chilly temps ahead!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clear skies and chilly temperatures develop tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. More sunshine and pleasant weather develops for Friday, with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
Clouds will be on the increase Friday night, with a chilly overnight low temperature of 42 degrees by daybreak Saturday.
A developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Nestor and move across the Carolinas this weekend, bringing a good soaking rain. The best timeframe for rain to begin is during the mid to late afternoon hours of Saturday, with rain developing from south to north, as the tropical system moves across the Southeast United States.
Saturday will be a cool day, with a high temperature of 63 degrees as skies stay mostly cloudy to cloudy throughout the day, with late day rain. Rain will increase in intensity Saturday night, with breezy conditions developing as the center of Tropical Storm Nestor moves across the eastern half of the Carolinas. Rain will continue into Sunday morning, and taper off through the late morning and afternoon hours. Total rainfall from late Saturday to early Sunday looks to be 0.50” to nearly 2.00”, which would greatly help with the drought situation we have been in.
Sunday will stay cool, with a high temperature of 67 degrees, as rain diminishes through the day, with late day clearing skies.
The U.S. Drought Monitor came out with the latest update on Thursday, and continues to show a good portion of the WBTV viewing area in a “Moderate” to “Severe” drought, with York and Chester South Carolina counties in an “Extreme” drought.
Monday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with a pleasant high temperature of 72 degrees. More scattered rain chances return Monday night into Tuesday, with Tuesday high temperatures around 73 degrees. Mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather returns for next Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
Have a great Friday and weekend ahead!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.