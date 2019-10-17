Chilly, brisk start to a sunny and mild Thursday

Look for sunshine and increasing cloud cover throughout the day Saturday as moisture from the Gulf makes its way north to bring a few late day showers to our area going into Sunday morning. Currently models aren’t in alignment about the arrival and exit of this system over the weekend, however, Sunday will likely be wetter of the two days. By Monday evening another round of rain returns as another frontal boundary knocks on the door giving us significant chances for more than inch of rain during the midweek period along with the possibility of a few strong to severe storms.