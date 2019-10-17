Chilly, brisk start to a sunny and mild Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures have dropped dramatically in the wake of yesterday’s frontal passage. As a result of clear skies overnight, we’re starting out with temperatures in the upper 30s in the Mountains and 40s across the Foothills and Piedmont this morning. Lingering winds in the higher elevations will gradually subside as we approach the midday period.
Expect wall to wall sunshine across the Carolinas today as high pressure makes a comeback. Despite the prevalence of sunshine, afternoon high temperatures will only manage to reach to the mid-60s in the Charlotte metro area with highs in the Mountains only reaching the low 50s. We’re rain free until this weekend; drier and cooler air will remain in place Friday before rain chances tick up thereafter.
We’ll have another chilly start Friday morning as high temperatures will once again stay slightly below-average in the upper 60s under sunny skies.
Look for sunshine and increasing cloud cover throughout the day Saturday as moisture from the Gulf makes its way north to bring a few late day showers to our area going into Sunday morning. Currently models aren’t in alignment about the arrival and exit of this system over the weekend, however, Sunday will likely be wetter of the two days. By Monday evening another round of rain returns as another frontal boundary knocks on the door giving us significant chances for more than inch of rain during the midweek period along with the possibility of a few strong to severe storms.
Stay as warm as you can today,
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.