The call for entries is open for the Salisbury Sculpture Show

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Sculpture Show is a 10-month art show in which a select group of sculptures is placed throughout Salisbury, including in the downtown area and at the city’s three colleges.
Last year, more than 50 entries were judged, with three sculptures chosen as winners.
In the upcoming show, pieces chosen for display will be carefully sited to enhance the sculptures’ visibility and ease of access. Artists may submit up to three entries. High-resolution images with a completed entry form, and up to three photos per entry sculpture are encouraged.
Selected artists will transport and install pieces with on-site assistance where needed and prearranged. The city will provide concrete pads and installation support. Sculptors are responsible for anchoring systems.
The art will be insured by the City of Salisbury.During the extension show, artists must thoroughly address the safety and stability of their work in their applications, as well as the exact method of installing and securing their work (reinforced footings, etc).
Proposed sculptures are accepted, but only with a thorough explanation of final dimensions, weight, and material. Materials for all submitted work must be suitable for the outdoors. The work should be well-suited for an outdoor environment and should embody or enhance the theme of arts and agriculture within the region.Artists should submit a PDF document that includes at least two high-resolution images of each submitted work.
They should also include accurate weight, height, length, depth, and detailed language about how the piece will be secured on the site, and explain how the materials will withstand weather and also safety. Submissions are a separate PDF document than the entries into the annual Salisbury Sculpture Show.
Selected artists will receive a $1,250 stipend for each piece chosen the sculpture show. Typically, at least three best-in-show cash awards are given each year, and a 25% commission on work sold during the show builds funds for future public art in Salisbury.All sculptures will be selected by a jury of qualified professionals.
Work from individuals or teams will be considered; student work is encouraged.Entering its 12th year, the Salisbury Sculpture Show has featured artists from more than 10 states and has earned regional and national recognition.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.