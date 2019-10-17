“Bullitt” Mustang and Hurricane Dorian Jeep headline Star Cars at Pennzoil AutoFair

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From Charlotte Motor Speedway: From drift car thrill rides to burnout contests and national award-winning show cars, attendees at this weekend’s Pennzoil AutoFair have an abundance of choices during the world’s largest automotive extravaganza at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Here’s a glance at what car enthusiasts, race fans, and visitors of all ages will experience at this weekend’s “carnival” of cars from Thursday to Saturday:
Steve McQueen’s 1968 "Bullitt" Mustang: While Steve McQueen was once the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, the Highland Green 1968 GT Fastback he wheeled in the 1968 movie, “Bullitt”, might have deserved top-billing. The true star of one of the greatest car-chase scenes in cinema history, this privately owned vehicle is going to auction in January 2020. Insured at $5 million, this rolling piece of art may become the highest-selling Mustang of all time. Both movie lovers and Mustang aficionados can decide for themselves in the AutoFair Showcase Pavilion.
Hurricane Dorian Jeep: The 2014 red Jeep Grand Cherokee that sat stranded at the water’s edge in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as Hurricane Dorian moved up the East Coast will make landfall at AutoFair. The Jeep garnered worldwide attention via the internet, as media outlets and individuals posted photos and videos of the vehicle being pelted by high winds and ocean waves. The Jeep owners, Nick and Brittany Feliciano, are displaying the vehicle to raise funds for Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas.
1962 Shark: A dozen of these custom cars were produced and only six are still in existence. Found by Geoffrey Hacker, who purchased it for $350 and restored to its original splendor, this fiberglass beast is aptly named with a jaws style front-end and ocean blue color.
1954 Frazer: Nicknamed the “Orca Special” due to its black-and-white killer whale paint scheme, the inspiration for this one-of-a-kind custom car comes from the sea and its design incorporates many nautical elements including a boat-style windshield and pontoon-shaped rear quarters.
Mach 5: As a fan of the 1960s cartoon series, Barry Sinex was inspired to build the Mach 5, full-size, street-legal Speed Racer car when he first found a diecast version. Utilizing his creativity and skills as an aircraft mechanic, Sinex built the Mach 5 by hand over a five-year period. The car is built on a 1999 C6 Corvette frame with a stock LT1 engine under the custom hood. This sleek machine has a top speed of 180 mph.
Boomerang Ninja: Logan Broadbent, dubbed the Boomerang Ninja while a star of the hit TV show American Ninja Warriors is an elite endurance athlete and has showcased his unique talents in several Dude Perfect internet videos. The defending U.S. National boomerang champion will perform tricks and stunts with three shows per day on Friday and Saturday at 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
MOPAR Drift Rides: MOPAR returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway’s infield Friday and Saturday with professional drifting exhibitions and ride-alongs in Dodge Challengers. The tire-smoking thrill rides will take place beside the Showcase Pavilion.
Burnout Contest: Contestants will participate in this contest to see who can do the best burnout and earn a $500 prize. The contest takes place on pit road at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Best of the Best: The Showcase Pavilion will feature several nationally award-winning cars, including the Mirage, a 1941 Willys and a 1963 Morpheus Buick Riviera. This exclusive exhibit is valued at more than $8 million.
Swap Meet/Car Corral: Fans looking for that hard-to-find cassette player for a 1989 Pontiac Sunbird GT, or even a rare Loy Allen Jr. diecast car may find it in the gigantic vendor display. The swap meet at AutoFair features an eclectic mix of wonders for fans young and young at heart, and the car corral will feature more than 1,000 vehicles of all makes and models for sell, swap or trade.
TICKETS:Single-day tickets are $13 each day for adults while a three-day pass is $32. Admission is FREE for children 13 and under with an adult. To buy tickets, AutoFair attendees can call the speedway ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267), shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com, or buy them at the gate.
