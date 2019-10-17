“Bullitt” Mustang and Hurricane Dorian Jeep headline Star Cars at Pennzoil AutoFair

Steve McQueen’s 1968 "Bullitt" Mustang: While Steve McQueen was once the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, the Highland Green 1968 GT Fastback he wheeled in the 1968 movie, “Bullitt”, might have deserved top-billing. The true star of one of the greatest car-chase scenes in cinema history, this privately owned vehicle is going to auction in January 2020. Insured at $5 million, this rolling piece of art may become the highest-selling Mustang of all time. Both movie lovers and Mustang aficionados can decide for themselves in the AutoFair Showcase Pavilion.