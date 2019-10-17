Annual Charlotte-Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers Golf Tournament to be played at Golf Club of Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The annual Charlotte-Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers Golf Tournament in partnership with ASIS Chapter 65 will be held Wednesday October 30, 2019 at the Golf Club at Ballantyne.
The event helps raise money for the local Crime Stoppers organization. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards to community members who report criminals to the police. The organization's work is extremely beneficial to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the community as a whole.
This year's event will be held at the Golf Club at Ballantyne (Ballantyne Hotel). The event will include a four-person scramble, box lunch and a reception to end the night. The reception will include dinner, awards and raffle prizes.
If you would like to register for the event, visit the link below.
