AMBER ALERT: Fayetteville Police searching for missing 15-year-old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a Fayetteville teen, originally reported as a runaway, was actually abducted.
The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for Nevia Maihyanna Nixon.
Nevia is approximately 5′3 and weighs about 170 pounds. She has dyed red hair and hazel eyes.
According to Fayetteville police, Nevia was last seen on Sept. 25, along the 600 block of Welsh Place.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Fayetteville Police Department immediately at (910) 676-1538.
