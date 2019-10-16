Wet start to our Wednesday, windy end

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been declared for this morning, and you’ll want to use caution, as streets are wet. Rain this morning will gradually come to an end during the midday hours and a dry, gusty breeze will kick in for the afternoon as the sun returns.
Afternoon temperatures will top out in the low to mid 70s.
Noticeably cooler temperatures and drier weather return for the end of the workweek. You will need a jacket for Thursday, with chilly morning lows in the 30s and 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s.
Thursday night will also bring chilly overnight readings as well, with lows mainly in the 30s, and if the breeze settled down, there could be pockets of frost, even around the Charlotte area. Friday will bring plenty of sunshine as well with cool highs again in the 60s.
Long-range models are not in agreement over the weekend forecast. They are both bringing in rain, but there are timing differences, both at the potential start and finish.
Nothing to set in stone, but at this point, I’ll go with a 30% chance on Saturday, but that will most likely increase sharply Saturday night and both models now have rain for us on Sunday. One model ends the rain early on Sunday, the other does not, so stay tuned as we fine tune the weekend forecast.
Beyond the weekend, there appears to be another front moving through on Tuesday, so the chance for showers – maybe even a few thunderstorms – is in the forecast then.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
