SUV crashes into condo feet away from sleeping man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A search is underway for the driver police say crashed into a condo in east Charlotte early Wednesday morning and took off.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Idlewild Road Hunting Ridge Lane.
A homeowner was sleeping feet away from where the SUV crashed into his home.
“He didn’t know what happened himself because the impact knocked him off the couch. He sleep on the couch and when he woke up...all he know is, he heard that boom, and it knocked him off the couch," a neighbor said.
The driver reportedly left the scene.
The homeowner was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
