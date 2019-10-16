Two charged for breaking into China Grove church, cracking the safe

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two teens from Kannapolis have been charged with breaking into a church in China Grove.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, members of Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church discovered the damage on Sunday morning just before the start of services.
Deputies reviewed surveillance camera video and saw two men pull into the church parking lot on Friday night. The men were driving a black Buick Enclave.
On the video the men are seen going into the church through a classroom window. Once inside, they are seen moving papers on the secretary’s desk, finding a key, and opening the safe. The men are also seen throwing flowers and papers on the floor.
Witnesses who looked at the video identified the men as Corey Lee Fox, 16, and Anthony Taylor Fox, 19, both of Cherry Brook Court in Kannapolis.
One witness also identified the Buick as the vehicle belonging to another family member. That witness remembered seeing it when Corey Fox and another person had to told to leave the church cemetery.
Both men were charged with breaking and entering, safecracking, and injury to real property. Corey Fox is in jail under a bond of $100,000. Anthony Fox was released on $5000 bond.
