Time is near to support 2019 Autism Speaks Walk

Time is near to support 2019 Autism Speaks Walk
WBTV is again a proud sponsor of the Autism Speaks Walk at zMax Dragway in Concord. (Source: Jamie Boll)
By Jamie Boll | October 16, 2019 at 2:34 PM EDT - Updated October 16 at 2:34 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is again a proud sponsor of the Autism Speaks Walk at zMax Dragway in Concord.

It’s a chance for the Carolinas to come together to show their support for families touched by the developmental disorder that is impacts 1 in 59 children.

The walk, which will be held Saturday, October 26 at zMax Dragway in Concord, is the largest autism related fundraiser of the year in the Carolinas. Money raised supports the efforts of Autism Speaks to raise awareness and acceptance of those with autism as well as funding research and advocacy efforts.

Autism is a spectrum disorder which means no two cases are exactly alike. Some diagnosed will need a lifetime of support while others will grow up to lead productive lives. Autism can be diagnosed in children as young as 18 months and research has shown early intervention can make a difference later in life.

CHECKLIST: The Modified Checklist for Autism in Toddlers

The upcoming walk, which is sensory friendly starts at 10 a.m. on October 26.

Registration on-site begins at 9 a.m. You can raise money by joining or creating a walk team. You can also simply donate.

Follow this link for more information: http://act.autismspeaks.org/site/TR/Walk/Carolina?pg=entry&fr_id=4466

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.