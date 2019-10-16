Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered N.C. man

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
George Eric Kelly Jr was last seen on Old Mill Road, near Bentbrook Drive in High Point. This is in between Winston-Salem and Greensboro.
Kelly is described as a white male with blue eyes and grey hair, 6′2″ tall and about 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt with blue jeans and grey tennis shoes.
Officials say Kelly could be driving a green 2000 Honda Civic with NC plate NZS1576.
Anyone who sees Kelly or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224.
