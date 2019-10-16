Shooting in Chester leaves one man dead, police searching for suspect

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in Chester, S.C. Wednesday evening, according to police.
The shooting happened before 6:30 p.m. on Dawson Drive, off of Center Street. Officers have not released many details about the incident, but did confirm that one person, identified only as a male, was pronounced deceased.
Police said they were searching for the suspected shooter but they did not released any further details.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Chester Police Department at 803-581-2132.
