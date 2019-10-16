SCSO searching for missing man with special needs

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing Cordova man who was last seen early Wednesday morning.
Deputies say 20-year-old Justin Bills was at his care home, located in the 1500 block of Far Drive, around 4 a.m.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Bills has diagnosed mental deficiencies and is without needed medication.
He was last seen wearing a short-sleeve shirt, short pants, and tennis shoes.
If you see him, please call law enforcement immediately.
