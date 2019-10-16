SC troopers write 1,500 tickets in York County in a month’s time, report fatalities are down

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - It’s been nearly a month since South Carolina Highway Patrol increased patrols in parts of York and Lancaster County after a drastic increase in traffic fatalities this year.
Before the effort, 41 people had been killed on York County roadways this year, an almost 52% increase from 2018. Since Troopers increased patrols there’s been one fatality.
However, troopers say that’s still one too many, so WBTV rode along with them to get a closer look at the biggest offenses and how troopers are cracking down.
“These are the roads that we have designated problem areas because of the number of crashes and fatalities that have been happening,” said Master Trooper Gary Miller, as he drove down Highway 5 in York.
Within seconds of watching one trooper on patrol, he had already initiated and called in his latest traffic stop.
“Contrary to popular believe we do not have a “quota,” but if you come out here and traffic is steady and heavy like it is-- it’s not that hard to find a violation,” said Miller.
Miller says since the start of this enforcement effort in mid-September they’ve written 1,500 citations.
“The majority of those citations are for speeding...About 60%,” said Miller.
Trooper Miller adds speed has been a major factor in this year’s spike in fatalities. So he believes stopping one person for speeding can have a much larger impact.
“You stop one car, but every car that passes us and sees the lights out here with another car is slowing down,” said Miller. “Most are moving over and giving that clearance so it’s affecting traffic pattern as a whole.”
Miller says SCHP now has an additional 2-5 troopers in target areas on any given day. On this day, the trooper we followed pulled over 7 drivers in 45 minutes-- about one driver every six minutes.
Trooper Miller spoke with that trooper after those particular stops. He confirmed the majority of those violations were also speeding. Trooper Miller says what they’re doing on Highway 5 and other targeted areas is about more than writing tickets, it’s about saving lives. Since the effort started, they’ve lost one.
“That’s one, one too many obviously,” said Miller. “Our goal is target zero that’s where we’re heading but when you compare that to the 41 that we had during the eight months previous-- when you have one during that particular point in time that’s a vast improvement.”
Hwy 5 is one of six roadways troopers are targeting in this crackdown effort. Troopers say you can expect to see the extra patrols through the at least the end of the month. That’s when they’ll evaluate the effort and determine next steps.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.