Sam’s Mart hit with discrimination lawsuit after Latino men claim clerk forced them to prove legal status

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man says a gas station clerk would not sell him beer - reportedly demanding proof he and another man were U.S. citizens.
The confrontation was caught on camera. WBTV received the video from the attorney representing the men in a discrimination lawsuit. This all happened at the Sam’s Mart on Steele Creek Road.
The lawsuit specifically targets the convenience store, and not that employee, which is why we’re not naming her.
Feeling embarrassed and disrespected, Walter Montano says he pulled out his camera. He wanted proof that shows a Sam’s Mart Clerk wouldn’t sell beer to him and his stepfather, Emilio Zepada.
They claim, she wanted to see something proving they lived in the U.S legally.
“We showed the whole proof. Legal paperwork,” said Montano.
The video shows the clerk asking the guys about their status. Montano says he even offered up his Social Security card. The clerk later refuses to scan their items and ventually encourages them to take their business elsewhere.
“I’m not gone sell it. I’m not selling it so...” the clerk said in the recording.
“You know it’s racist right?” Montano asked.
“Go to another store. Go to another store. There’s a store right across the street,” the clerk said.
Montano says all he and his stepdad were doing was buying juice, beer, and gas. Under North Carolina law, all you need is either a driver’s license or passport to buy alcohol.
“I need to know why she’s bringing up a passport. Why do you need to know before he buys the beer?" Montano asked in the recording.
“I don’t even know what you’re saying right now. I’m doing my job,” the clerk said.
In the discrimination lawsuit, it states there were other customers inside who were white and were not hassled about their legal status.
Both men are suing Sam’s Mart for $25,000, plus attorney fees. Montano also says he would like to see those employees at the gas station go through training, so they learn to respect people from all cultures and understand the alcohol laws in North Carolina.
“I don’t visit no more...that gas station particularly because I don’t feel comfortable. You know...it’s been more stress to me and I’m scared,” Montano said.
The corporate team for Sam’s Express said they are not offering any comments on the lawsuit or providing information on whether the employee in the video is still hired.
The lawsuit also states the two men called the police to try and handle it. Once the officer arrived, he told the guys there is nothing he could do, but encouraged them to post the situation on social media.
