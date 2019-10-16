Motorcyclist killed in crash in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in southwest Charlotte Tuesday night.
The wreck happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of S. Tryon Street and Westinghouse Boulevard. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The intersection was closed as crews worked at the scene. CMPD said drivers could use Nevada Boulevard and Sandy Porter Road as alternate routes.
Investigators have not said what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.
No further details have been released.
