NorthEast Foundation announces stores and models for sold out Foundation Fashion Night on October 22

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From NorthEast Foundation: NorthEast Foundation is excited to announce its participating stores and models for the 39th Annual Foundation Fashion Night. The event continues to grow thanks to the support of the community and the hospital and has sold out for the third year in a row. This year, there are 79 participants (and one furry friend) from our community and hospital, Atrium Health Cabarrus, modeling clothing from 15 different stores! The event, which is just one week away on Oct. 22, will be held at the City Club at Gibson Mill.
“Foundation Fashion Week is a signature event for our community and the NorthEast Foundation to raise money for our hospital,” said Charlie Sastoque, NorthEast Foundation President. “As we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the NorthEast Foundation, the support we have received from our teammates at the hospital and the community to particpate in the event has been unbelievable. We are grateful to our chairs, Dr. Reid and Ashelea Chaney, Chad and Lauren Flack and Drs. Mark and Katherine Van Poppel.”
Foundation Fashion Night brings together members of the community and Atrium Health Cabarrus for the latest trends available at stores and boutiques from Cabarrus and surrounding counties. This year’s models and stores, which will each represent one of the areas of the hospital supported by the NorthEastFoundation, are:
3 jem’s boutique - Women’s Services
Name Affiliation
Dr. Alexandra Best Chad Johnson Orthodontics - Orthodontist
Jenna Faggart 3 jem’s boutique – Co-Owner
Alexis Parsley Young Philanthropist - Daughter of Jennifer Parsley
Jennifer Parsley Concord City Council and TEAM HONEYCUTT/Allen Tate Realtors
Adair Style Studio - Spiritual Care
Name Affiliation
Marissa Beatty Martin Group Properties - Sales/Marketing Manager
Jill Boger Young Philanthropist - Daughter of David and Teri Boger
Dr. Jennifer Okpala Cabarrus Family Medicine Residency Program - Concord
Kennah Romano Young Philanthropist - Daughter of Dr. Ryan and Sonja Romano
Cabarrus Country Club Pro Shop & Unique Boutique - Jeff Gordon Children’s Center
Name Affiliation
Cole Beatty KS Audio Video - AV Technician
Meredith Broome Atrium Health Cabarrus - Victim Advocate Children’s Advocacy Center
Dr. Austin Bush Cabarrus Family Medicine Residency Program - Concord
Patience Compton Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation – Accounting Coordinator
Tim Hagler Charlotte Motor Speedway and Atrium Health Cabarrus Advisory Board
Dr. Kendra Ham Atrium Health Cabarrus - Regional Medical Director for Children’s Advocacy Center
Concord’s Best Dressed Kids - Children WIN
Name Affiliation
Cohen Hagler Young Philanthropist - Son of Justin and Katie Hagler
AnnaKate Henry Young Philanthropist - Daughter of Dr. Kit and Amanda Henry
Avett Bayes Robinson Young Philanthropist - Son of Dr. Michael and Danielle Robinson
Cora Rogers Young Philanthropist - Daughter of Jason and Toni Rogers
Liza Rogers Young Philanthropist - Daughter of Jason and Toni Rogers
Hampton’s Men’s Clothing - Emergency Services
Name Affiliation
Keith Albert Atrium Health Cabarrus – Magnet and Chest Pain Coordinator
Dr. Raymond Biersbach US Acute Care Solutions – Emergency Medicine Physician
Tripp Grooms Atrium Health Cabarrus - Director of Business Operations
Christopher Jones Cannon School - Head of School
Steve Morris Cabarrus County Commissioner and Gem Theatre - Owner
Buddy Poole Memories Radio - Station Manager
Hope’s Bridal Boutique – Healing Art Program
Name Affiliation
Jordan Ashworth TEAM HONEYCUTT/Allen Tate Realtors - Operations Manager
Emily Burkhart Southern Grace Distilleries - Director of Tourism
Alicia Knetsche Cannon Memorial YMCA - Registered Dietician Nutritionist
Miranda Cook Zoltanski Cook Insurance and Financial Inc. - President/Agent
JCPenney of Concord - Surgical Services
Name Affiliation
DeAnna Ford Deanna Ford, CPA - Owner and Accountant
Savannah Ford Young Philanthropist - Daughter of Jeremy and DeAnna Ford
Amaiya Patel Young Philanthropist - Daughter of Dr. Ashesh and Nancy Patel
Nikhil Patel Young Philanthropist - Son of Dr. Ashesh and Nancy Patel
Angela Reid Atrium Health Cabarrus - AVP Patient Care Services
Love You Back Boutique - Cancer Services
Name Affiliation
Jodi Bodes 73 & Main - Assistant Manager
Dr. Sarah Koch Dermatology Group of the Carolinas - Dermatologist
Kathryn McCraw Pro Cal Professional Decals - Human Resources
Alicia McDaniel Cabarrus Health Alliance - Children WIN
Lovely Lines Boutique - Neurosciences
Name Affiliation
Jessica Eudy Lovely Line Boutique – Co-Owner
Christine Harper Atrium Health Cabarrus - Intensive Care Unit Secretary
Amanda Lambert eXp Realty Charlotte - Realtor
Chelish Moore Chelish Moore Flowers – Owner/Florist
McKenzie Jade’s - Cabarrus College of Health Sciences
Name Affiliation
Malia Barrett Cabarrus College of Health Sciences - Manager of Business Operations
McKenna Furr Young Philanthropist - Daughter of Dale and Angie Furr
Mabry Lambert Young Philanthropist - Daughter of Jerry and Amanda Lambert
Paige Rorie Cabarrus College of Health Sciences - Student
Mr. Tuxedo - Greatest Need
Name Affiliation
Blaine Anderson Hendrick Motorsports – Pit Crew
Dawson Backus Hendrick Motorsports – Pit Crew
Spencer Bishop Hendrick Motorsports – Tire Carrier
Jacob Conley Hendrick Motorsports – No. 88 Fueler
Rod Cox Hendrick Motorsports – Tire Carrier
Austin Dickey Hendrick Motorsports – No. 24 Front-Tire Changer
Dakota Everett Hendrick Motorsports – Pit Crew
John Gianninoto Hendrick Motorsports – No. 9 Fueler
Brandon Grier Hendrick Motorsports – Pit Crew
Jafar Hall Hendrick Motorsports – Pit Crew
Rowdy Harrell Hendrick Motorsports – No. 88 Tire Carrier
Allen Holman Hendrick Motorsports – Pit Crew
Eric Ludwig Hendrick Motorsports – No. 24 Jackman
Ryan Patton Hendrick Motorsports – Tire Carrier
Johnny Roberts Hendrick Motorsports – No. 24 Rear-Tire Changer
Allen Stallings Hendrick Motorsports – No. 48 Tire Carrier
Landon Walker Hendrick Motorsports – No. 24 Fueler
Nordstrom SouthPark - Cardiac Services
Name Affiliation
Javier Anzola Atrium Health Cabarrus - Manager Diagnostic Cardiology
Dr. Jackson Boone Bright Inspired Dentistry - Dentist
Dr. William “Trey” Hoover III Dermatology Group of the Carolinas - Dermatologist
Dr. Jeremy Kim Charlotte Radiology - Vascular & Interventional Specialist
Ava Robinson Young Philanthropist - Daughter of Asha Rodriguez
Asha Rodriguez Atrium Health Cabarrus - Vice President of Operations
Pretty Please Boutique - Vascular Services
Name Affiliation
Robin Harrington Atrium Health Cabarrus - Environmental Services
Cheryl Marks Charlotte Radiology - Vice President of Operations
Dr. Dhwani Mehta Dermatology Group of the Carolinas - Dermatologist
Shannon Morton Atrium Health Cabarrus - Director of Nursing Services
Mary Swayze Young Philanthropist - Daughter of Ken and Kristel Swayze
Virginia’s - Breast Health Center
Name Affiliation
Pearl E. Asbury Sisters in Partnership-Breast Health Advocate
ATKINS Smile Cabarrus Family and Pediatric Dentistry-Therapy Dog
Ann Cook Atrium Health Cabarrus - Nutritional Care Representative
Barb Kucera Smile Cabarrus Family and Pediatric Dentistry-Dental Assistant
Helen Garcia Leak Breast Health Center at Atrium Health Cabarrus - Outreach Coordinator
Bernadette Reid Retired Teacher - Marketing/Fashion Merchandising
The event is sold out, but the community can support the event with Vote2Give. Each of the major service areas at Atrium Health Cabarrus is partnered with a boutique/store along with the models who will be showcasing their outfits. You can help us raise additional dollars for 14 service areas by voting for your favorite Team! It’s easy to register and each vote is only $1, however, you can choose any dollar amount. For example, $50 = 50 votes!
Voting has already started at http://bidpal.net/ffn2019!
Since its inception in 1981, Foundation Fashion Night has raised over $1.5 million directly benefiting Atrium Health Cabarrus and will benefit the following area this year: Cabarrus College of Health Sciences, Cancer Services, Cardiac Services, Children WIN, Emergency Services, Endowment, Greatest Need, Healing Art, Jeff Gordon Children’s Center, Neurosciences, Spiritual Care, Surgical Services, Vascular Services and Women’s Services.
