NorthEast Foundation announces stores and models for sold out Foundation Fashion Night on October 22

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From NorthEast Foundation: NorthEast Foundation is excited to announce its participating stores and models for the 39th Annual Foundation Fashion Night. The event continues to grow thanks to the support of the community and the hospital and has sold out for the third year in a row. This year, there are 79 participants (and one furry friend) from our community and hospital, Atrium Health Cabarrus, modeling clothing from 15 different stores! The event, which is just one week away on Oct. 22, will be held at the City Club at Gibson Mill.