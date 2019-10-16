NorthEast Foundation announces stores and models for sold out Foundation Fashion Night on October 22

Annual event continues to bring Atrium Health Cabarrus and community members together for one fantastic evening of fashion and philanthropy

NorthEast Foundation announces stores and models for sold out Foundation Fashion Night on October 22
This year, there are 79 participants (and one furry friend) from our community and hospital, Atrium Health Cabarrus, modeling clothing from 15 different stores! The event, which is just one week away on Oct. 22, will be held at the City Club at Gibson Mill. (Source: NorthEast Foundation)
By David Whisenant | October 16, 2019 at 7:33 AM EDT - Updated October 16 at 7:33 AM

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From NorthEast Foundation: NorthEast Foundation is excited to announce its participating stores and models for the 39th Annual Foundation Fashion Night. The event continues to grow thanks to the support of the community and the hospital and has sold out for the third year in a row. This year, there are 79 participants (and one furry friend) from our community and hospital, Atrium Health Cabarrus, modeling clothing from 15 different stores! The event, which is just one week away on Oct. 22, will be held at the City Club at Gibson Mill.

“Foundation Fashion Week is a signature event for our community and the NorthEast Foundation to raise money for our hospital,” said Charlie Sastoque, NorthEast Foundation President. “As we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the NorthEast Foundation, the support we have received from our teammates at the hospital and the community to particpate in the event has been unbelievable. We are grateful to our chairs, Dr. Reid and Ashelea Chaney, Chad and Lauren Flack and Drs. Mark and Katherine Van Poppel.”

Foundation Fashion Night brings together members of the community and Atrium Health Cabarrus for the latest trends available at stores and boutiques from Cabarrus and surrounding counties. This year’s models and stores, which will each represent one of the areas of the hospital supported by the NorthEastFoundation, are:

3 jem’s boutique - Women’s Services

Name Affiliation

Dr. Alexandra Best Chad Johnson Orthodontics - Orthodontist

Jenna Faggart 3 jem’s boutique – Co-Owner

Alexis Parsley Young Philanthropist - Daughter of Jennifer Parsley

Jennifer Parsley Concord City Council and TEAM HONEYCUTT/Allen Tate Realtors

Adair Style Studio - Spiritual Care

Name Affiliation

Marissa Beatty Martin Group Properties - Sales/Marketing Manager

Jill Boger Young Philanthropist - Daughter of David and Teri Boger

Dr. Jennifer Okpala Cabarrus Family Medicine Residency Program - Concord

Kennah Romano Young Philanthropist - Daughter of Dr. Ryan and Sonja Romano

Cabarrus Country Club Pro Shop & Unique Boutique - Jeff Gordon Children’s Center

Name Affiliation

Cole Beatty KS Audio Video - AV Technician

Meredith Broome Atrium Health Cabarrus - Victim Advocate Children’s Advocacy Center

Dr. Austin Bush Cabarrus Family Medicine Residency Program - Concord

Patience Compton Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation – Accounting Coordinator

Tim Hagler Charlotte Motor Speedway and Atrium Health Cabarrus Advisory Board

Dr. Kendra Ham Atrium Health Cabarrus - Regional Medical Director for Children’s Advocacy Center

Concord’s Best Dressed Kids - Children WIN

Name Affiliation

Cohen Hagler Young Philanthropist - Son of Justin and Katie Hagler

AnnaKate Henry Young Philanthropist - Daughter of Dr. Kit and Amanda Henry

Avett Bayes Robinson Young Philanthropist - Son of Dr. Michael and Danielle Robinson

Cora Rogers Young Philanthropist - Daughter of Jason and Toni Rogers

Liza Rogers Young Philanthropist - Daughter of Jason and Toni Rogers

Hampton’s Men’s Clothing - Emergency Services

Name Affiliation

Keith Albert Atrium Health Cabarrus – Magnet and Chest Pain Coordinator

Dr. Raymond Biersbach US Acute Care Solutions – Emergency Medicine Physician

Tripp Grooms Atrium Health Cabarrus - Director of Business Operations

Christopher Jones Cannon School - Head of School

Steve Morris Cabarrus County Commissioner and Gem Theatre - Owner

Buddy Poole Memories Radio - Station Manager

Hope’s Bridal Boutique – Healing Art Program

Name Affiliation

Jordan Ashworth TEAM HONEYCUTT/Allen Tate Realtors - Operations Manager

Emily Burkhart Southern Grace Distilleries - Director of Tourism

Alicia Knetsche Cannon Memorial YMCA - Registered Dietician Nutritionist

Miranda Cook Zoltanski Cook Insurance and Financial Inc. - President/Agent

JCPenney of Concord - Surgical Services

Name Affiliation

DeAnna Ford Deanna Ford, CPA - Owner and Accountant

Savannah Ford Young Philanthropist - Daughter of Jeremy and DeAnna Ford

Amaiya Patel Young Philanthropist - Daughter of Dr. Ashesh and Nancy Patel

Nikhil Patel Young Philanthropist - Son of Dr. Ashesh and Nancy Patel

Angela Reid Atrium Health Cabarrus - AVP Patient Care Services

Love You Back Boutique - Cancer Services

Name Affiliation

Jodi Bodes 73 & Main - Assistant Manager

Dr. Sarah Koch Dermatology Group of the Carolinas - Dermatologist

Kathryn McCraw Pro Cal Professional Decals - Human Resources

Alicia McDaniel Cabarrus Health Alliance - Children WIN

Lovely Lines Boutique - Neurosciences

Name Affiliation

Jessica Eudy Lovely Line Boutique – Co-Owner

Christine Harper Atrium Health Cabarrus - Intensive Care Unit Secretary

Amanda Lambert eXp Realty Charlotte - Realtor

Chelish Moore Chelish Moore Flowers – Owner/Florist

McKenzie Jade’s - Cabarrus College of Health Sciences

Name Affiliation

Malia Barrett Cabarrus College of Health Sciences - Manager of Business Operations

McKenna Furr Young Philanthropist - Daughter of Dale and Angie Furr

Mabry Lambert Young Philanthropist - Daughter of Jerry and Amanda Lambert

Paige Rorie Cabarrus College of Health Sciences - Student

Mr. Tuxedo - Greatest Need

Name Affiliation

Blaine Anderson Hendrick Motorsports – Pit Crew

Dawson Backus Hendrick Motorsports – Pit Crew

Spencer Bishop Hendrick Motorsports – Tire Carrier

Jacob Conley Hendrick Motorsports – No. 88 Fueler

Rod Cox Hendrick Motorsports – Tire Carrier

Austin Dickey Hendrick Motorsports – No. 24 Front-Tire Changer

Dakota Everett Hendrick Motorsports – Pit Crew

John Gianninoto Hendrick Motorsports – No. 9 Fueler

Brandon Grier Hendrick Motorsports – Pit Crew

Jafar Hall Hendrick Motorsports – Pit Crew

Rowdy Harrell Hendrick Motorsports – No. 88 Tire Carrier

Allen Holman Hendrick Motorsports – Pit Crew

Eric Ludwig Hendrick Motorsports – No. 24 Jackman

Ryan Patton Hendrick Motorsports – Tire Carrier

Johnny Roberts Hendrick Motorsports – No. 24 Rear-Tire Changer

Allen Stallings Hendrick Motorsports – No. 48 Tire Carrier

Landon Walker Hendrick Motorsports – No. 24 Fueler

Nordstrom SouthPark - Cardiac Services

Name Affiliation

Javier Anzola Atrium Health Cabarrus - Manager Diagnostic Cardiology

Dr. Jackson Boone Bright Inspired Dentistry - Dentist

Dr. William “Trey” Hoover III Dermatology Group of the Carolinas - Dermatologist

Dr. Jeremy Kim Charlotte Radiology - Vascular & Interventional Specialist

Ava Robinson Young Philanthropist - Daughter of Asha Rodriguez

Asha Rodriguez Atrium Health Cabarrus - Vice President of Operations

Pretty Please Boutique - Vascular Services

Name Affiliation

Robin Harrington Atrium Health Cabarrus - Environmental Services

Cheryl Marks Charlotte Radiology - Vice President of Operations

Dr. Dhwani Mehta Dermatology Group of the Carolinas - Dermatologist

Shannon Morton Atrium Health Cabarrus - Director of Nursing Services

Mary Swayze Young Philanthropist - Daughter of Ken and Kristel Swayze

Virginia’s - Breast Health Center

Name Affiliation

Pearl E. Asbury Sisters in Partnership-Breast Health Advocate

ATKINS Smile Cabarrus Family and Pediatric Dentistry-Therapy Dog

Ann Cook Atrium Health Cabarrus - Nutritional Care Representative

Barb Kucera Smile Cabarrus Family and Pediatric Dentistry-Dental Assistant

Helen Garcia Leak Breast Health Center at Atrium Health Cabarrus - Outreach Coordinator

Bernadette Reid Retired Teacher - Marketing/Fashion Merchandising

The event is sold out, but the community can support the event with Vote2Give. Each of the major service areas at Atrium Health Cabarrus is partnered with a boutique/store along with the models who will be showcasing their outfits. You can help us raise additional dollars for 14 service areas by voting for your favorite Team! It’s easy to register and each vote is only $1, however, you can choose any dollar amount. For example, $50 = 50 votes!

Voting has already started at http://bidpal.net/ffn2019!

Since its inception in 1981, Foundation Fashion Night has raised over $1.5 million directly benefiting Atrium Health Cabarrus and will benefit the following area this year: Cabarrus College of Health Sciences, Cancer Services, Cardiac Services, Children WIN, Emergency Services, Endowment, Greatest Need, Healing Art, Jeff Gordon Children’s Center, Neurosciences, Spiritual Care, Surgical Services, Vascular Services and Women’s Services.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.